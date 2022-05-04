Sandra “Sandy” Barker
FLINT — Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Sandra “Sandy” Barker, 79, of Flint, Texas. Services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary in Tyler with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Reception to follow in the Pirtle Hall. Burial will be Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Limestone Cemetery located on the Barker family farm owned by the Barkers since the 1800’s in Westville, Florida.
Mrs. Barker passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Tyler. She was born November 18, 1942 in Downers Grove, Illinois to Ray and Bess (Prochazka) Stefenhagen.
Sandy and Lin were married March 20, 1965 in Anaheim, California. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends for 57 years. After a brief residence in California, Lin and Sandy moved to Noonday, Texas in 1973 with their two sons David and Craig. Those left to cherish her memory include her caring husband Lin, her son David and his wife Lisa and their sons Marley and Matthew; her son Craig and his sons Lawson and Mason; her sister Marion and husband Tony Kirk and their son Gregg; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Sandy had a passion for traveling to many beautiful places around the world. Her favorite trip was traveling throughout southern Africa with her husband Lin. She would often speak of these wonderful adventures on this trip. Sandy had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her sense of style, delicious cooking, and planning Easter Family Reunions at their farm in Florida with her best friend and sister-in-law Linda. Sandy was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church, Willow Brook Country Club, and Women’s Symphony League. She volunteered her time at Bethesda Health Clinic in the pharmacy department for 15 years. Sandy kept in touch with many of her friends through afternoons of Mah Jongg, trips to fun destinations, phone calls, and social media. Her passion for helping others was shown in her philanthropic spirit by supporting many local organizations with her time and with her heart.
Honorary pallbearers include Laura Hyde, Sue Flanigan, Billie Kennedy, Mollie Jones, Pat Shelton, Virginia Schull, Jane Oravetz, Wanda Reding, Jan Hanson, Linda Cheadle, and Linda Barker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethesda Clinic 409 W Ferguson St Tyler TX 75702, Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd, Tyler TX 75701, or St. Paul Children’s Services 1358 E Richards St. Tyler TX 75702.