Sandra Ann Hayley
TYLER — A visitation for Sandy Hayley, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home of Tyler. Funeral Services will be held at the same location on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., graveside service to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
Sandra Ann Hayley, age 78, of Tyler, passed away on September 27, 2021, following a battle with Covid and failed CDC guidelines. Known by friends as Sandy, and by grandchildren as Meme, she loved spending time with family and enjoying her hobbies.
Sandy was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Edward William Smith and Mona Mae Matthews in May of 1943. The Smith’s moved to Corsicana in 1954, and Sandy used her natural gregariousness to earn many friends. She graduated from Corsicana High School, Class of 1961.
A retired midwife, Sandy was an artistic person who enjoyed learning new things. She would immerse herself in a new hobby and would work hard to become proficient. She was a good conversationalist and knowledgeable regarding current events.
Through the years Sandy was a member of First Baptist Church, Tyler, Midway Baptist Church, Tyler, and Noonday Baptist Church, Noonday. Sandy particularly enjoyed singing in the choirs.
Sandy is survived by her children, Tammy Blair and her husband Jim, of Tyler; Charley Blackmon and his wife Donna, of Tyler; and Kelly Hayley and his wife Shanna, of Plano. She loved her eight grandchildren, Donna, Joseph, Clara, Sarah, Josh, James, Savannah, and Sarah. She was delighted with eight great-grandchildren. Sandra leaves behind one sister, Sharon Sue Crespo, of Corsicana, and many nieces and nephews.
Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Holiday H. Hayley, Jr., her brother, Gael Edward Smith, her granddaughter, Savannah Blair, and her parents and grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Leslie Berryman, Robert Watson, Charley Blackmon, Kelly Hayley, Jim Blair III, James B. Blair. Honorary pallbearer will be Tim Mayo.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of East Texas for their tender care in her final days.