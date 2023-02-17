Samuel Edward Mink
TYLER — Samuel E. Mink passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023. He was at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Sam was born in Whitehouse, Texas on September 9, 1927 to James Edward and Lois Alston Mink and was the oldest of 6 children. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Betty Fay Stegall Mink and his four children: Evelyn Fountain, Jeanie (Luis) Bryand, Ed (Glenda) Mink, and Lee (Camille) Mink. Sam and Fay have 10 grand children: Kevin (Traci) Fountain, Annette (Steve) Amirault, April (Jonas) Smith, Ken (Amber) Fountain, Glenn (Amber) Mink, Samuel (Kara) Mink, Melanie (Nathan) Benson, Shelby (Nicki) Carter, Mollie (Juan) Quinonez, and Chase (Lindsey) Mink; 20 great-grand children, and 8 great-great-grand children. Sam has one surviving sister, Ann (David) Wallace.
Sam and Fay were the owners of Sam Mink Plumbing from 1960 to 1993. Their children and grandchildren followed in their footsteps and now own 3 separate companies: Mink Plumbing, Lee’s Plumbing, and Fountain Plumbing.
Visitation will be Friday evening, February 17, 2023 at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. The funeral will be Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2023 at Pine Springs Baptist Church at 2 pm. The family has requested that the gravesite service be attended by family members only (private).
The family has suggested that memorials be sent to Hospice of East Texas.