Sam Garrett
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Sam Arthur Garrett are scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 10:00 am in New Hope Cemetery (Bullard) with Rev. Ulysses McCowin presiding. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Sam Garrett was born May 21, 1945 in Center, Texas to William and Carrie Garrett. After moving to Jacksonville, Texas he attended Fred Douglas High School.
His heart was helping others and he was a Foster Parent to over 41 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Judie Allen Garrett and sons Dexter, Douglas and Brian. Sister Olivia Cameron and brother Lee Edward Garrett, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home, Friday 1:00-7:00 pm.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.