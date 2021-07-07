Ruby Grizzard
JACKSONVILLLE — A funeral service for Ruby Grizzard of Tyler is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Bro. David Hallum will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Jacksonville City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
She passed away on July 4, 2021. She was born in Troup on March 2, 1928 to Ollie and Ella Mae (Robertson) Cameron.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward “Bill” Grizzard; eldest son, Randall Jerry Grizzard, and a sister, Ruth Chupp.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Russell J. Grizzard of Houston; and daughter, Faye Lynn Sink and husband Madison of San Francisco; nieces and nephew, Carolyn Bonsukan of Jacksonville, Christy and Albert Munsinger of Rusk, and Danny and Kathy Chupp of Jacksonville; and loyal dog, Sandy.
Ruby retired from managing the United Cable Company of Jacksonville; she served as a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and volunteered with Toys for Tots and Angel Tree. During retirement, Ruby enjoyed traveling with Bill and their dogs in their RV. There favorite places were Colorado and Branson, Missouri. Also, she loved playing Mahjong, dominos, and crafts with friends and neighbors. Ruby was famous among friends and relatives for her pies as she loved to cook and bake.llbearers will be Toby Ridgeway, Chris Silvey, Frank Ford, Tom Williams, Robert Haberle.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to hospice.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Teen dead, three others in critical condition after wreck in Van Zandt County
-
Tyler police searching for missing schizophrenic man
-
Suddenlink: Tyler-area outage caused by traffic incident that damaged utility pole
-
Teen arrested for accidental shooting death of 17-year-old in Tyler
-
2 arrested in Galveston County in connection with shooting that killed 17-year-old in Tyler