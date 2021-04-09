Roosevelt Petty, Sr.
WINONA — Funeral services for Roosevelt Petty, Sr. are scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021, 11:00 am at New Zion Baptist Church, Winona. Rev. Ralph Caraway, Jr. will officiate and Dr. S. L. Curry is the eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Roosevelt Petty was born March 8, 1931 to John Petty and Purthina Jackson Petty in Smith County.
On May 14, 1954 he married Lois Marie Price, she preceded him in death.
He leaves as survivors three sons: Roosevelt, Jr. (Georgia), Carl Wayne Petty and Bryant Keith Petty. Two daughters, Vivian Louise Petty and Dorothy Jean Dewberry. 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Vivian Johnson, Lillie Shackleford, Florence Hawkins and Stella Jackson. Brothers, Johnny Paul Pullum and Henry Jackson. Many of nieces, nephews and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 12-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!
