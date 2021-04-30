Roosevelt McKellar, Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Roosevelt McKellar, Jr. are scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021 12 noon at New Hope Cemetery (Bullard) with Rev. Vincent Bowie officiating and Elder Robert Jones eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. MASK and Social Distancing required.
Roosevelt McKellar, Jr., affectionately known as “Sonny” was born April 9, 1942 in Bullard, Texas. He was the 10th child of Roosevelt McKellar, Sr and Luella Wilson McKellar. He was a graduate of Stanton High School. After high school he served 16 years in the US Army. After the service Mr. McKellar made Bullard his home where he became a full time farmer. He was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church.
After his health began to fail , he resided for the last 6 years at Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home in Tyler.
Roosevelt leaves as survivors: Siblings, Karemn Granberry, Queen Owens, Hattie Moore, Lessie McKellar, Bobbie Schuford, Vonceil Jefferson, Rosie McKellar, Emmer Jones and Donald McKellar; Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home, Friday 1:00-9:00 pm
