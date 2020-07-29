Roland Hallmark
ATHENS — A memorial service celebrating the life of Roland Hallmark, who passed away Wednesday, July 22nd in Austin, will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens, Texas. Roland was born in LaRue, Texas on September 29, 1934 to Cleo and Laree Hallmark. He grew up in Athens where he was a star player on the Athens High School Hornet Football Team and he attended the University of Houston on an athletic scholarship where he played and coached. He served two years in the United States Army and rose to the rank of Major in the Army Reserve. Roland began his coaching career in the Dallas Public School System serving as Assistant Football Coach at Adamson High School and Head Coach and Athletic Director at Marsh Junior High School and W.T. White High School. He was recently honored and commemorated for his leadership with a plaque in his name as the “First Football Coach and Athletic Director of W.T. White High School” to be permanently mounted at the entrance to the renovated athletic facilities. Following his coaching career, Roland served in executive positions with American Book Company, Follett Publishing Company, Macmillan Publishing Company, and Jostens Inc. Roland Hallmark is survived by his wife Joan Hallmark; his son Ron Tompkins Hallmark and wife Stacy; his two grandsons Carter Tompkins Hallmark and wife Carly and Hunter Tompkins Hallmark and fiance Amanda Warren; his granddaughter Hannah Grace Hallmark; and greatgranddaughter Elizabeth Jean Hallmark. He was preceded in death by his son Rusten Roland Hallmark, granddaughter Haley Alexandra Hallmark, and parents Cleo and Laree Hallmark. Memorial contributions may be made in Roland Hallmark’s memory to the W.T. White High School Football Booster Club for the Coach Hallmark Memorial Fund (www.paypal.me/ WTWBoosters) and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (fightcf.cff.org).
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.