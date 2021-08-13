Roland Frederick Dagel
TYLER — On August 2, 2021 Roland Dagel, loving husband, father, grandfather went to be with the Lord at the age of 94. He was born June 15, 1927 in Sibley Iowa to Don and Isabell Dagel.
On May 12, 1945 he married Marjorie Ewing before entering the Army to serve in World War II. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Gary and Michael and one wonderful daughter Vicki.
Roland was very active in his community as a member of Grace community Church. He had a heart as big as his adopted Texas and was even taking care of needy neighbor’s lawns and small repair projects well into his 80s.
Roland is preceded in death by his father Donald Dagel, his mother Isabell Dagel, His brothers Robert and Donald Junior, his son Gary Dagel, and his son-in-law Guy Julien.
Roland is survived by his loving wife Marjorie, his daughter Vicki, his son Michael (Rebecca), grandsons Eric, Chad, James, Seth, and granddaughters Leanne, Lauren, and Megan. Great-grandchildren Laura, Tatum, Cameron, Nick, Emma, Alyssa, Remi, Emerson, Loxley, and Jonah. Along with two great-great-grandchildren Bryce and Bexley.
No funeral arrangements will be made and the family asks for privacy in this sad time. In lieu of flowers, his wife asks that Donations be made to Grace Community Church in Tyler, Texas in Roland’s honor.