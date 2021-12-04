Roger Graham
MAYDELLE — May 24, 1951 - December 1, 2021
A funeral service is scheduled for Roger Dale Graham at 10 a.m. Monday, December 6, at Southside Baptist Church in Palestine. Bro. David English and Donald Arber will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Comfort in Maydelle. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville, TX.
On December 1, 2021, we chose JOY as Roger entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At the age of 70, after a battle with cancer, he peacefully left his home in Maydelle, TX, surrounded by his family. Roger was born on May 24, 1951, in Odessa, TX. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1969 and was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving four years as an Air Traffic Controller. He loved his family and enjoyed making memories with them. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Palestine, served as a deacon and attended Adult 6 Sunday school class. Roger helped organize the Maydelle Vol. Fire Dept.in 1975. In 2011, he retired from the Texas State Railroad after 36 years, 28 of that as an engineer.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Winifred (Ward) Graham; and brother, Jerry L. Graham. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol Graham of Maydelle; daughter Jenny Peters and her husband Jason of Jacksonville; grandson Noah Holley, granddaughter Addi Holley; sister-in-law Kay Graham, nephews Gerald and Gary Graham; and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Noah Holley, Jason Peters, Gerald Graham, Gary Graham, Virgil Simpson, and Pete Bayard.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for their care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southside Baptist Church Building Fund, 1500 Crockett Road, Palestine, TX 75801.