Roger Dale Carrico
MONTALBA — Celebration of life for Roger Dale Carrico, 68 of Blackfoot, will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Baptist Church in Blackfoot.
Dale was born on September 29, 1953 to Troy & Clemmie ‘Mamaw’ Carrico in Houston. He passed away February 24, 2022 in Tyler, after an illness.
Dale worked for Coors for 17 years as a sales rep. He then worked for Goodyear for 14 years and retired. He then opened “Dale’s Country Store” in Bethel.
Dale was a hard worker, in which he instilled in his daughters.
Dale was always full of life and fun. He could make a joke out of everything. He always had a smile on his face. He had a distinct laugh. Our family will NEVER forget that laugh. When Dale wasn’t working, he enjoyed being a Papaw, fishing, woodworking, restoring old cars, playing pool, watching nascar and old western shows.
Dale loved and enjoyed his family. He enjoyed lunch time at his sister’s (Doris) house with her family. In the last few years, he made great memories spending quality time with his brother Ken.
Dale’s biggest enjoyment was being a Papaw. He would always bring them candy when he visited. The grandkids greatest memories were climbing into Pawpaw’s lap, digging in his overalls searching for that candy. He had great joy in watching them do this. In February 2021, he met his newest granddaughter, Ella. He was proud to be part of her early life.
Dale is preceded in death by parents, Troy & Clemmie Carrico; brothers, Wayne Carrico, David Carrico, Curtis Ray Carrico and sister Betty Brooks.
Dale is survived by daughters, Joanna and husband Tracy Smith, Megan and husband Jeremy Lambright; grandchildren, Miah O’Neal, Ethan Smith, Coran Smith and Ella Lambright all of Palestine; sister, Doris and husband Hershell Walthall, brother, Ken Carrico all of Blackfoot. Family friend Rhonda Smith and her children, Tiffanie and Mason. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 106 Montalba, TX 75853. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.