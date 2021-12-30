Robert Wayne Caves, Sr.
BULLARD — Graveside services for Robert Wayne Caves, 94, of Bullard, will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2021, at 1:30 PM at Cathedral of the Pines with Reverend Sherman Mayfield officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
Robert Wayne Caves passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at The Hospice of East Texas.
Robert Wayne Caves was born January, 14th 1927 in Golden, Texas to Columbus and Maggie Caves.
Wayne married Thelma Faye Dozier on June 25th 1949. They were married 55 years until the time of her passing in 2004. Wayne was in the Navy during WW II. Wayne was employed by Southwestern Bell for 42 years where he held several different positions. He was also an active member of the CWA, and the American Legion and held the position of Post Commander for a time. He enjoyed spending his retirement time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Faye Dozier, parents, Maggie and Columbus Caves, sister, Patsy Raley, brothers, Alvis and Lee, and granddaughter, Bobbie Leigh.
Wayne is survived by son, Bob Caves and wife, Laura, daughters, Cathe Caves, Laura Caves Friday and husband Fletcher, grandchildren, William Caves, Brittany Friday, Chris Caves and wife Heather, Donald Friday and wife Jazmine, great-grandchildren, Memphis, Ainsley, Rose, Harley and Conner.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday the 29th of December at Burks Walker Tippit in Tyler, TX.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.