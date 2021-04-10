Robert Paul Lockett
JACKSONVILLE — A memorial service for Robert Paul Lockett, age 53, of Jacksonville is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Lockett passed away April 6, 2021. He was born November 27, 1967 in Pittsburg, TX to Bobby and Eleanor Lockett. He graduated from Rusk High School and from Lon Morris College with a degree in business. He was employed at Commercial Building Supplies located in Tyler, TX as a small engine mechanic. Paul truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: spending quality time with his family and friends, fishing, cooking and eating great food, and playing golf. He also shared his love of music with his brother Joey. Paul was a devoted father and grandfather with a giving soul; he never knew a stranger and was the last to pass judgment on others.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lisa Brooks Lockett and father Robert (Bobby) Lockett. He is survived by his mother Eleanor Lockett of Jacksonville, brother and sister-in-law Joey and Wendy Lockett of Jacksonville, son and daughter-in-law Corey and Chelsea Lockett of Grapeland, daughter and son-in-law Courtney and Chase Sutton of Palestine, stepson Devin Crow of Jefferson, grandchildren Chloe, Caisley, Keaten and Lacee, as well as niece and nephew Krista and Collin Lockett, multiple cousins and grand niece and nephew Alexis and Jeremiah.
There will be no visitation. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Confirmed cougar sighting in East Texas
-
Lindale man sentenced to 30 years for death of Tyler man left on side of road in 2019
-
Tyler Legacy Red Raiders win 10-6A track and field title
-
Breckenridge Village of Tyler breaks ground on $5 million Douglas R. Mehling II Multipurpose Center
-
2 arrested for selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci valued at $1.3 million during Canton First Monday Trade Days