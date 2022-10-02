Robert Michael Finn
MANITOU SPRINGS, COLORADO — A reception to celebrate the life of Robert Michael (Mick) Finn is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 pm on Saturday, October 8th, at the home of Jill Kinsey, 5605 Quail Creek Drive in Tyler.
Mr. Finn, 73, recently passed away at his home in Manitou Springs, Colorado. He was a native of Tyler who attended St. Gregory Elementary and Lee Junior High and High School. Later he earned a bachelor degree from the University of North Texas and a Masters of psychology from the University of Texas at Tyler.
For many years, Mick did legal and deed research. Research was his passion and he was proudest of the company he started and managed for years - Legal Research.
Mick was loved by all who knew him for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed sports, especially golf, once finishing second in his flight at the Hilltop Invitational in Troup. He entertained his friends with “stream of consciousness” emails that were mindful of his writing hero Jack Kerouac.
Preceded in death by his parents Thomas J. Finn, Jr. and Betty Jo Graham Finn, Mick is survived by older brother Tommy in Dallas and many cousins, nephews and nieces in both Tyler and Dallas.