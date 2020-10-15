Robert Clayton Jernigan

Bob was the rock and anchor of his family. His children were his life but his favorite role was grandfather and he was lovingly known as “Daddy Bob” to everyone. He loved to laugh, travel, and celebrate holidays surrounded by family. He was equally passionate and hard working at every job he took on.
Bob was a Pastor and humbly dedicated his life to serving and loving God. He grew up working on the Double R Ranch and continued to work in the family businesses: Jernigan Charolais Sales Management, Creative Typography, Lone Star Reality (where he was the sponsoring broker) and Business Accents, where he worked along side his wife and daughter. Bob might have been best known as the “Mac Man” and out of his knowledge of all things computers, he founded Mac and Me. He was also the executive director of Liberty Hill Community Church.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Jernigan and his sister Suzette Jernigan. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jody Jernigan of Tyler; his mother Modena Jernigan and sister, Judy Jernigan both of Tyler; his children: Jennifer Jernigan Harvey and husband, Rick of Tyler, Elizabeth Jernigan Rosenblum and husband, Jeff of Memphis and Joshua David Jernigan and wife, Kadi of Houston. Also left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his grandchildren: Meagan Potter, Paxton Potter, Alex Thorpe, Slater Harvey, Maggie Rosenblum, Sadie Rosenblum, Emily Jernigan, Robert Jernigan and great-grandchild, Maverick Thorpe. Daddy Bob was looking forward to welcoming his 9th grandchild and 2nd great-grandchild this winter.
“For the Lord is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations” Psalm 100:5
Jernigan Family Cemetery (Double R Ranch)
CR 233, 1195 Jernigan Rd
Tyler, Texas 75705
*Memorials may be given to St. Jude Research Hospital.