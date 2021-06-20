Ricky Don Harrison
GILMER — Mr. Ricky Don “Slick” Harrison, age 68 of Gilmer, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Tyler. Rick was born in Dallas on December 4, 1952 to the late Bobby Joe Harrison and Lola Onita Evans Harrison. Rick attended and graduated from North Grand Prairie High School, where he was a four-year varsity baseball and football player, and was a High School All-American at Linebacker. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 36 years of dedicated service, and then worked as a Land Man for R.O.W. Management for eleven years. Rick was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. In his personal time, he loved playing poker with his sons, watching his Dallas Cowboys, and golfing. Rick had a true servant’s heart and found fulfillment doing-for-others, in deed or time spent listening and sharing in conversation. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Betty Harrison in 2018. He is survived by sons; Jason Harrison of Liberty City, Jeremy Harrison and wife Jennie of Winnsboro, Joshua Harrison and wife Amanda of Longview, Joseph Harrison and wife Jessica of Gilmer; brothers, Mike Harrison and wife Linda of Grand Prairie, Jim Harrison of Arlington; eleven grandchildren, Madison Harrison, Mason Harrison, Macon Harrison, Maliyah Harrison, Halle Harrison, Hillary Harrison, Hensley Harrison, Whitney Lacy and husband Ryan, Brayden Harrison, Baylee Youngblood, Oaklie Harrison; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Lacy and Heidi Lacy. A Celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer; Bro. Donnie Chamberlain and Bro. Bryan Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Upshur County; with Jason Harrison, Jeremy Harrison, Joshua Harrison, Joseph Harrison; Macon Harrison, Mason Harrison, and Braden Harrison serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.