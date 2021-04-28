Retired Air Force Col. Floyd Douglas Wood, Sr.
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — Our precious father, Floyd Douglas Wood, Sr, Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Air Force of Hideaway, Texas died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of April 3, 2021. He was born in Corinth, MS on July 30, 1931 to Virgie Bell McIntyre Wood and Floyd Ocie Wood who preceded him in death. At an early age Dad moved to a Dallas with his parents and two younger brothers where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School before attending and graduating from North Texas State University. While there he met the love of his life, Ester Laverne Brown, and they married during his senior year on April 4th, 1955. After graduation he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the USAF and subsequently completed pilot training. He proudly served his country in numerous stations around the world for over 27 years. Among his assignments were Chief of Flight Safety, 12th Air Force at Bergstrom AFB, Squadron Commander of the 774th Tactical Airlift Squadron at Dyess AFB, Director of Operations at Scott AFB, and Head of ROTC at the University of Arkansas. During the Vietnam campaign he flew 277 combat hours and 123 missions in the C130 Hercules. His military honors include the Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Cluster, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Readiness Medal, the National Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with 2 Service Stars, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Legion of Merit Award. While Dad’s Air Force career brought him many awards he proudly wore on his chest, it was the heart beneath that mostly defined him. He loved his family more than anything. From his parents and brothers, wife and children, his love was ferocious and unwavering. But the title of Pop was the role he cherished the most! Lolli and Pop, what a team! They were the dynamic duo. She was the master gardener, he was her “under-gardener”. She cooked the meals, he cleaned up the kitchen, unless it was Sunday breakfast. That was his duty! Belgium waffles and tons of bacon. We all loved his Sunday breakfasts. And he loved Christmas, even though he started his famous annual Christmas letter with Bah Humbug. He was a kid at heart and Christmas is for kids, and he made it special for all of us. When Dad retired from the Air Force in 1982, he was 50 years old and his life as Pop had just begun. He loved everything about being a granddad. The once stern father became a fun-loving granddad. Some of his most enjoyable moments were attending sporting events, dance recitals and school events that his grandchildren were involved in. He was so proud of each and every one of them! Retirement gave Pop unlimited time to tackle all of his projects. Without fail, he could be found in the back yard either building bridges or walks. No pile of broken concrete was safe in East Texas! He did love to mentor and was one of the most sought after substitute teachers in Tyler. His students loved hearing his stories, but they never messed around when the Colonel was teaching. He was very loved and respected by so many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his four children, son, Doug Wood, Jr. and wife, Kathy, daughter, Cheri and husband Jim Francis, son, Mark Wood and wife, Traci, daughter, Marla and husband John Pittman. Grandchildren Jeff (Morgan) Wood, Grant (Jessica) Wood, Jake (Sarita) Francis, Rebecca (Rob) Pritchard, Jordan (Jordan) Rymer, Josh Francis and fiancée Meagan Meeks, Coty Wood and her partner Zach Levine, Heather (Shawn) Maynor, Alexis Wood, Johnny Pittman, Jr., AnnaKate (Cameron) Dillion, Gray Pittman and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Neil Wood and brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, and nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. He will be reunited in Heaven with his wife of 63 years, LaVerne, his parents, his brother Preston Wood, granddaughter Rachel Wood and his great grandsons Olin Wood and Foster Wood. The family would also like to thank his loving caregivers Jessica Wofford, Cameron Sir Louis, Shirley Jones, Kathy Self and the staff at Heart to Heart Hospice. A graveside memorial service with Military Honor Guard will be held on May 1st, 2021 at 11:00 am at Hopewell Cemetery in Lindale, Texas. Lunch will follow at Hideaway Lake, Funtier Park Community Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to the David Powell Food Pantry in Lindale or Hopewell Cemetery would be greatly appreciated.
