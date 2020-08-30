Ralph Judson Adams

Jud was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 26, 1922 to the late Howard J. and Bernice D. Adams. He graduated from the University of Illinois, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Immediately after graduation, Jud entered Officer Candidate School, graduating as a lieutenant in the Army infantry. His first assignment was at Camp Fannin Infantry Training Camp in Tyler, where he met his future wife Laura George. Jud and Laura quickly fell in love and were married on November 10, 1944. They were married for 67 years. During World War II, Jud served in the Southwest Pacific Area, specifically in the Philippine Islands Campaign and the Occupation of Japan, before entering civilian life and returning to Tyler. Jud and Laura started their family, first with their daughter Anne in 1947, and their two sons, Jud Jr. in 1951 and David in 1961. Jud and Laura loved their children unconditionally, taught them well and raised them in the Episcopal Church.
Jud was a Certified Public Accountant, practicing in Tyler for over 60 years, first joining the firm of Henry & Peters, where he was a member and partner for over 20 years. Jud left Henry & Peters to work for his long-time client Lindsey & Newsom Insurance Adjusters as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, where he oversaw all financial aspects of the company and was instrumental in guiding Lindsey & Newsom when it was purchased by the international company Markel Corporation. Following his retirement from Markel, Jud opened an executive accounting office and practiced as a CPA for another 20 years.
Jud was very active in the Tyler community, both professionally, civically, and personally with Laura. Jud was President of the East Texas Chapter of the Texas Society of CPAs from 1960-1961, receiving the First President’s Award for Outstanding Service, and was Vice President of the Texas Society of CPAs from 1963-1964. He was a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Texas Society of CPAs, and President of the Tyler Estate Council in 1970. Jud’s community involvements were equally inspiring. He aided in the founding of the Texas Chest Foundation in the early 1970s, serving on its Board of Trustees and becoming its long-time Executive Director, where he organized fundraising events that generated substantial funds for the Foundation’s research activities. Jud was President of the Camp Tyler Foundation in 1997 and its long-time Treasurer. Jud also was a member of the University of Texas Health Center at Tyler Development Board, and he and Laura were members of the Health Center’s President’s Council. Jud was a long-time board member of and advisor to the Caldwell Foundation, which supports the Caldwell Zoo and the Caldwell School, and he was a past president of the Tyler Smith County Child Welfare Board. Jud and Laura were members of Christ Episcopal Church for over 60 years, with Jud serving as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Church Vestry and as Treasurer of the Church’s Endowment Fund. Laura and Jud were long-time members of Willow Brook Country Club and the Deck Club dinner club at Willow Brook.
Jud is survived by his exceptional children Anne, Jud Jr. and David and their families; his beautiful granddaughters Katherine Gorry, Meghan Nourbaha, and Allison Adams, and great granddaughter Marinella Nourbaha; his brother John D. Adams, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Jud was preceded in death by his loving wife Laura.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 118 South Bois d’Arc, Tyler, Texas 75702.