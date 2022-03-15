Polly Richardson
TYLER — Polly Fowler Richardson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the 11th day of March 2022, at the age of 85. Polly was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She was born on July 5, 1936 to the late W. B. and Minnie Lee Fowler in Murchison, Texas. As Valedictorian, Polly graduated from Brownsboro High School where she met an upper classman who captured her heart. In the fall of 1954, she married H. H. (Rich) Richardson, who became a custom home builder. Together, they lovingly built a life in Tyler and traveled the world. Polly lost Rich too soon in 2006.
Polly loved spending time with her sons, grandchildren and extended family. She enjoyed playing Mah Jongg, Birthday lunch dates and traveling with The Girls, reading, antiquing and the beauty of her gardens. Polly was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church. She had a successful career in real estate with Rozelle Barrett. Polly was also a member of Willow Brook Country Club, Four Seasons Garden Club, Mildred Floyd Garden Club, Former Member of Tyler Woman’s Forum and Women’s Symphony League.
Polly is survived by her beloved family including sons, Mark Fowler Richardson and granddaughter Halle of Sugar Land; and Kyle Eric Richardson and wife Dana and grandson Kade of Bellaire. Her sister Berniece (Fowler) Smith and husband Jay, and brother Ned Fowler and wife Dona also survive her. The family wishes to thank Andrea Richardson for all of her love and care to Polly over the years.
Additionally, sincere gratitude goes out to Sarah (LuLu) Nourse, Jacqueline Parma, Patricia James and Evelyn Veatch for their loving care and friendship.
Burial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on March 16, 2022, with the Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker officiating. A private burial service will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery under direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Cliff Hughes, Andy Wall, Jim Knowles, Jim Pendleton and John Gregory. In lieu of remembering Polly with flowers, the family asks that memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Elm Street, Tyler 75701.