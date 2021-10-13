Phyllis Werbner Ginsberg
TYLER — Graveside services for Phyllis Werbner Ginsberg, 88, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Rabbi Neal Katz officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ginsberg passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Tyler. She was born June 18, 1933 in San Antonio to Thomas Werbner and Anne Chodorow Werbner.
Phyllis was a member of Temple Beth El in Tyler. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio and attended The University of Texas where she met and married her husband, Joe Ginsberg and became a housewife.
Phyllis loved cooking and traveling - especially to Los Vegas. She adored her children and grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joe Ginsberg. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Ted Ginsberg and wife Brenda, Fred Ginsberg and wife Natalie, Natalie Ginsberg Paxson and husband Mike; and grandchildren, Jana Ginsberg Peyton and husband Thomas, Nolan Ginsberg, Erin Ginsberg, Cole Paxson and wife Aubrey, Allison Paxson Mendez and husband Kevin.
If desired, memorials may be made to Temple Beth El, 1010 Charleston Dr., Tyler, TX 75703 (www.betheltyler.com).