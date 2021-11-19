Pearlie D. Henderson
TYLER — Funeral services for Pearlie D. Henderson are scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12 noon at St. James CME Church with Elder D. F. Madlock eulogist and Rev. Brian Lightner officiating.
Pearlie Demeart Henderson was born February 15, 1938 and transitioned from this earthly life on November 9,2021. Pearlie was born in Keltys, Texas (Lufkin, Texas) to Rev I.D. and Willie Hughes Henderson. The fourth of seven children Pearlie was a community leader, an avid golfer, and a friend.
He graduated from Dunbar High School and Texas College. He was drafted by the U.S. Army (1962-1964) and married Joyce Carolyn Williams in 1962. This union three children were born, Loren, William, and Angela. Pearlie and Joyce moved to Houston in 1965 and joined Metropolitan CME Church where he served as a steward board member. He was employed by NASA in 1966 and eventually moved to General Mills in 1968. Pearlie was also an astute businessman. He and Joyce established successful daycare centers in Houston (“Little Dudes”) and Tyler (“Carolyn’s”).
Pearlie served the community through his involvement with a host of organizations: President of NAACP in Tyler, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Tyler Organization of Men and Chairman of the Steward Board at St. James CME.
Pearlie is preceded in death by his father Rev. I.D. Henderson, Sr., mother Willie Hughes-Henderson, one sister and three brothers and daughter-in- law Deirdra Jackson Henderson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce and three children: Loren Henderson, William Henderson and daughter Angela One sister Barbara Henderson, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home. 1:00-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!