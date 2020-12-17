Paul R. Vandergriff
FLINT, TEXAS — Funeral services for Paul R. Vandergriff, age 80, of Flint, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Jerry Hawbaker officiating. Interment will follow in the Vandergriff Family Cemetery in Noonday, Texas with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Paul died Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Flint, Texas on December 15, 1939 to the late George Jester & Ovie Mae (Thedford) Vandergriff and was a lifelong resident of Flint. Paul owned Tyler Barber Shop on West Erwin from 1959 to 1996 when he moved his shop to his home and it became Paul’s Barber Shop. Paul enjoyed barbering until his stroke in 2012 which kept him from doing the job he loved, but the shop remains open to this day. He also owned and operated Vandergriff’s Window Tinting for 30 plus years and was the first person in Tyler to tint car windows. Paul loved to watch his birds, squirrels and deer and made sure they were fed everyday. He also enjoyed riding around in his golf cart and checking on his property. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Vandergriff. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Vandergriff of Flint, Texas; 2 sons and daughter-in-law, David & Paula Vandergriff of Dallas, Texas and Mark Vandergriff of Bullard, Texas; and 4 grandchildren, Lauren Vandergriff, Ryan Vandergriff, Alyssa Vandergriff and Taylor Vandergriff. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Thiem, Steven Pugh, Ronnie Hester, Jeffrey Dowdle, Russell Pugh and Granger Lambert. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. As a COVID-19 precaution, masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
1 person in custody after shots fired at Foundry Apartments near UT Tyler
-
Living the dream: Die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan Nic Beitel pumped for Lindale's state championship game
-
Roast Social Kitchen announces closure for owners to pursue other opportunities
-
Rains football coach Randy Barnes takes over at Farmersville
-
Lindale ISD superintendent Stan Surratt joining his brother at state