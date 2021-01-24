Patricia Jean Bristow
CHANDLER — Patricia Jean Merman Bristow of Chandler, Texas, 94, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born November 21, 1926 in Spokane, Washington to the late Herbert and Flora Merman.
After graduation from what is now Washington State University, Patricia (Pat) traveled to Europe, where she met the love of her life Marvin Earl (Jack) Bristow while he was in the US Army. They married in Linz, Austria in May, 1951. Life in the Army took them and their 6 children all over Europe and after retiring from the Army, they settled in Tyler, Texas. They loved spending time fishing with their many friends in Gilchrist, Texas.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marvin; her parents; and two siblings.
She is survived by five sons and a daughter: John (Mary Ann) of Concord, North Carolina; Jackie of Chandler, Texas; Herbert (Lanita) of Waco, Texas; Howard (Judy) of Chandler, Texas; Frank (Lisa) of Houston, Texas; and Billy (Cindy) of Flint, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Pat lived a very full and adventurous life. Family meant everything to her, being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her daughter, Jackie - her care and devotion to her parents allowed Jack and Pat to happily live out their last years in the comfort of their own home surrounded by their beloved and lively family.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to: the USO, USO.org, P. O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677; or charity of your choice.
