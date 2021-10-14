Pastor Jerry Wayne Granberry
TYLER — Funeral services for Pastor Jerry Wayne Granberry are scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 am at St. Louis Baptist Church with Supt. Rodney Atkins officiating and Bishop David Houston eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Jerry Wayne Granberry was born March 29, 1951 in Tyler, Texas. He was the third child born to Lester Bill and Etoy Brown Granberry. Jerry attended Peete Elementary School, Stewart and Emmett J Scott High School. He then enrolled in the Job Corps at San Marcos, Texas. After returning to Tyler he gained employment at United Technologies. He retired from Carrier in 2011 after 42 years.
Jerry and Emma Calloway were joined in Holy matrimony on June 1, 1976. To this union 2 children were born. Soon after they were led to Houston Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop W. B. Houston. After serving for 26 years, Bishop David R. Houston installed Elder J. W. Granberry as Pastor of Houston Temple.
Pastor Granberry leaves to cherish his wife Missionary Lady Emma Granberry; son Minister Cedrick Granberry, Sr. (Angela); 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Siblings; Lester Bill Jr., Donald Neal, David Charles, Jimmy Lester, Timothy Andrew, Gary Alan, Shirley Ann Mason, Zelda Ruth and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family.
Public viewing Friday morning at St Louis Church, 9:00 am-10:55 am.