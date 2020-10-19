Opal Carr
TYLER — Services for Opal Carr, 98 of Tyler, TX are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Eubank Funeral Home with Bro. Will Carr officiating.
Opal passed away October 15, 2020 at her home in Tyler.
She was born November 27, 1921 in Dumas, AR to Mike Pendergist and Inez Edmons.
Opal grew up in Arkansas and married William Henry Carr. They lived in New Mexico and West Texas before retiring to Canton for 17 years and Tyler for the past 25. Opal enjoyed cooking, sewing and baking in her spare time. Her greatest loves were God, her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her Son, Don & Thelma Carr; Daughter, Velda Jean Grandon; Son, Will Carr; 10 Grandchildren; 23 Great Grandchildren; 24 Great-Great Grandchildren; and Sister, Edith Johnston.
Opal is preceded in death by her Parents, Mike & Inez Pendergist; Husband, William Henry Carr; Grandson, Michael Wisenbaker; along with 6 Brothers & Sisters.
Interment will be at Haven of Memories in Canton, TX.
Family will receive friends Monday October 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
