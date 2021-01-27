Norma Faye Faulk Ott
GRANBURY — On Thursday, January 21, 2021 Norma Faye Faulk Ott, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully with her eldest daughter by her side along with treasured family friend Minerva, at The Villas in Granbury. Norma was born in Lutcher, Louisiana on April 23, 1933, to Dorothy Belle Wriborg Faulk and Clayborn Willard Faulk, Sr. Quentin and Norma were married on January 12, 1952 by her father, Rev. C.W. Faulk.
She and Quentin spent their entire marriage investing in those around them, their community and surrounded by friends and family. She was active in the Methodist church; being active with United Methodist women for 45 years in Dayton and Beaumont, TX. She was a former member of the Neches Chapter of American Business Women of Beaumont, TX. Upon moving to Tyler, TX in retirement, they became members of Bullard United Methodist Church where she volunteered for the Mission House. Her hobby was traveling; having visited all 50 states and other countries with her beloved husband Quentin. She enjoyed the fellowship of many dear friends and playing MahJong.
She is survived by her eldest daughter, Kathy Joy and husband Joe Moore; her grandson, Jason, wife Sylvia and their daughters Cecilia and Bonnie Rose; grandson Ryan, wife Leslie and their children Carter and Kate; her youngest daughter Brenda Faye and husband Dennis Beavers; her grandson Dustin, wife Rashelle and their children Shelton and Raimey; her grandson Brandon and wife Dani; her sister, Geraldine Wanda Faulk Edwards and brother, C. W. Faulk, Jr.; nephew Joe Faulk, wife Sara and their children Caleb, Mackenzie, Aly and David. She was loved and survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends in Beaumont, Bullard, Tyler and Dayton.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Quentin D. Ott; her parents; her brothers in law, Elton Edwards and Tom Ott.
The family would like to especially thank Bridget Flannery Clary and the staff at Interim Home Health Hospice Care, the Villas in Granbury and Waterview for making her final months and days full of genuine care, laughter and tenderness. We celebrate and honor your service.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, a memorial service is not scheduled.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
2 arrested after shooting in Van Zandt County that hospitalized 2 people
-
Back in the day, Patrick Mahomes picked against Brady, but for his eventual coach
-
US states ease virus restrictions even as variants take hold
-
Aryan Circle member pleads guilty to assaulting former member in Tyler area