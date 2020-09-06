Nolen Eugene Creabtree
CANTON — Services for Nolen Eugene Crabtree, 84, of Canton, will be held 2 pm Sunday at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Bro. Larry Page officiating. Interment will be in Haven of Memories.
Mr. Crabtree went peacefully to his Savior on September 4, 2020. He was born November 21, 1935 in Canton to Nolen and Ruby Heddin Crabtree.
Eugene was a member of the Big Rock Church of Christ in Canton. He served in the US Army for three years and retired from Kelly Springfield after 32 years. Eugene loved to play golf, work on anything and to go quail hunting in West Texas with his brother and uncle.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Dearing Crabtree of Canton; daughter, Candel Burnett of Tyler; brother, Leroy and Joy Crabtree of Canton; uncle, Harold Crabtree of Dallas; and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Roger.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
