Nathaniel “Peter” Bynum, Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Nathaniel “Peter” Bynum, Jr. are scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020 11:00 am at Waters Bluff Cemetery, Winona with Elder Gregory Williams eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Nathaniel Bynum, Jr. was born November 14, 1955 to the parentage of Nathaniel Bynum, Sr and Mary Helen Holmes Bynum in Smith County. Peter grew up in Waters Bluff Community. He attended Gladewater Schools and was a 1974 graduate of Gladewater High School. He was active in boy scouts and 4-H Club. He was also an outstanding athlete and track star. He continued his education at Ouachita Baptist University on a track scholarship.
His professional career included law enforcement officer for the Smith County Sheriff department and service technician for Center Point Energy.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his daughter, Tywanna Bynum, granddaughters, Cailyn Smith and Khloe Davis. Two sisters, Rachael Prince (Ross) and Lillian Lee; brother Ennis Bynum (Carolyn). Many special nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12:00-7:00pm.
