Nanie Fae Armstrong
TYLER — Funeral service for Ms. Fae Armstrong, 91 of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Woods Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Ms. Nanie Fae Armostrong was born on Saturday, November 8, 1930, in Panola County to the late Mike and Dixie Armstrong. She passed this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Tyler.
She was a retired school teacher for the Tyler Independent School District and a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Georgia Andrus Sunday School Class.
She received her Associates of Arts degree from Panola Junior College and her masters degree from Stephen F. Austin.
Having taught in Houston, Overton and Andy Woods, she retired from Hubbard Middle School in Tyler. She held a membership in Texas State Teachers Association, Classroom Teachers Association, Association for Childhood Education, Student Players of Tyler, Association of Texas Professional Educators, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Association of Retired Teachers.
She is survived by her two sisters, Jane Harvey of Carthage, Pat Malone of Lufkin; brother, Max Armstrong, and his wife Sylvia of Tyler; five nieces, six nephews, and several great nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
If desired, memorials may be made to a cancer fund or a charity of your choice.