Ms. Rebecca Louise Hampton Michael
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Rebecca Louise Hampton Michael, 55, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor R. L. Davis as eulogist. Social distancing and masks are mandatory. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Hampton Michael died August 21, 2020. She was born October 19, 1964.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
