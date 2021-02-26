Ms. Ira S. “Pinky” Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Ira S. “Pinky” Johnson, 57, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Hopewell Community Cemetery Church with Rev. Marcus L. Jackson as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Ms. Johnson died February 18, 2021. She was born July 18, 1963. She graduated from John Tyler High School; and was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.
Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by father, Howard Humber and mother, Verdell Johnson. Survivors include 1 brother, Howard Humber; 3 sisters, Gail Johnson, (Judy (Steve) Stevens, and Kimberly Johnson.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 1:15 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
