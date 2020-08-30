Mrs. Ruth Pearl Golden
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Ruth Pearl Golden, 86, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. LeeRoy Redwine as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Golden died August 26, 2020. She was born July 10, 1934. Mrs. Golden attended Jackson High School and Tyler School of Nursing.
Survivors include husband, Hiawatha Golden and daughter, Rhonda Cobb Holmes.
Public viewing will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
“Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me, if you understand. Who marked off its dimensions? Surely you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it? On what were its footings set, or who laid its cornerstone— while the morning stars sang together and all the angels shout…
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.