Mr. Roy I. Adams III
TYLER — Roy I. Adams III died on March 11, 2022 at the age of 74. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Roy was born in Providence, Rhode Island on January 16, 1948. He was a 22 year long resident of Tyler, Texas. As the son of a career Army officer, Roy spent his childhood growing up in Mobile, ALA.; New Orleans, LA.; Agana, Guam; Yokohama, Japan; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Orleans, France; Ft Campbell, KY.; and Colorado Springs, COL. Having the same name as his dad, Roy’s nickname was Chip, as in “a chip off the old block”. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy I. Adams Jr. of Providence, Rhode Island and Mary Evelyn Crocker Adams of East Providence, Rhode Island.
Roy graduated from Widefield High School in Security, Colorado in 1965. He later joined the Air Force in December of 1967. He was a writer and editor for several military newspapers, to include The Stars & Stripes in Europe. Roy was assigned to DaNang Airfield in Vietnam in 1971 and served as editor of the Gunfighter Gazette. Throughout his AF career he received numerous awards and honors for his achievements in writing and public affairs. Being stationed all around the world, Roy lived a very full life. He enjoyed traveling to “places most Americans can’t even find on a map”. He served 21 years honorably and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. After retiring from active duty, Roy continued working as a reporter for the Air Force Times and in public affairs at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas.
As well as being a gifted writer, Roy’s hobbies included photography, cooking and baking, playing golf, traveling and political activism. He often shared his op eds in the Tyler paper.
He is survived by his family: daughter Jolene Oster (Paul) of Tyler, Texas and their three sons, Tyler Oster of Big Bend National Park, Texas; Ryan Oster (SeungYeon) and Roy’s great-grandson Joon Oster of Navarre, Florida; and Davis Oster of The Virginia Military Institute. His sons, Jeff Adams of Phoenix, Arizona and Jeremy Adams of Tyler, Texas and his grandchildren, Naomi, Jenna, Nathan and Jonathan. His sister Leigh Dolin of Covington, Washington and nieces Kerry Hernandez and Christie Webb. His sister, Lorraine Gmiter and husband Bill Gmiter of Westminster, Colorado and nephews Clinton and Danny Gmiter.
Roy will be laid to rest at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on April 15th.