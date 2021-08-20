Mr. Ken Karmichael Lawson
TROUP — Funeral services for Mr. Ken Karmichael Lawson, 49, Troup, are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Deliverance Tabernacle COGIC - Troup. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Liberty Troup Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Lawson died August 14, 2021. He was born March 12, 1972.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.