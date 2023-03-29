Mr. Johnnie “JB” B. Derrick
TYLER — Johnnie B. Derrick, 93, Tyler, passed away on March 22, 2023 (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church located at 1615 Texas College Road in Tyler, Texas. The Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Jr. will officiate with Dr. M. K. Mast as eulogist. The burial will be in Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Gardens located at 7825 S. Broadway Avenue, Tyler, Texas 75703. Open visitation will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler followed by viewing starting at 5:00 pm and the wake from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church.
Mr. Derrick was born February 27, 1930 in Gilmer, Texas, the son of Avery Derrick and Fessie Jeffery. He married Pearlia Mae Wallace on July 18, 1953 in Upshur County, Texas. Surviving family includes: wife: Pearlia; two sons: Frederick and Lenard; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other surviving family includes: sister: Velma Franklin (Wilson); daughter-in-law: Rene Derick and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Derrick was a longtime member of Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, where he took an active role in his Christian duties, serving on the Deacon and Trustee Boards, as well as, service to numerous church projects and community giving.
His education began in the Upshur County schools, graduating from Valley View High School (Gilmer). After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army. He earned numerous degrees and certifications while attending Texas College, earning a Bachelor’s of Business Administration; a MBA from Texas Southern University for Institutions of Higher Education; and College & University Business Training, Tuskegee Institute (Tuskegee, AL). He performed financial and administrative duties for Texas College (Tyler, TX), Florida Memorial College (St. Augustine, FL); and Jarvis Christian University (Hawkins, TX).
He received many honors and awards in his lifetime, some included: Who’s Who in the Southwest; Award of Merit-Boy Scouts of America; nine Service Awards-City of Tyler; YMCA Appreciation Award; Texas College Appreciation Award; Tyler Organization of Men President’s Award; and Service Awards (3) - Greater St. Mary Baptist Church.
With a love for his community, Mr. Derrick devoted a lot of time and energy in the improving the community, the city and other areas of concern, by his involvement with the Tyler Organization of Men; United Way Campaigns; Voter Registration Initiatives; Construction Initiative/Dedication of the Glass Recreation Center; City of Tyler Building & Planning Board; Smith County Community Partnership Council (SCCPC); Alzheimer’s Fundraising Initiative; and the American Heart Association Fundraising Drive. His involvement with City of Tyler Board of Adjustment; Park & Recreation Board; Planning & Zoning Commission; Capital Improvement Bond Commission had a main focus for change and accessibility to services to all.