Mr. Jimmie E. Ates
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Jimmie E. Ates, 92, Tyler is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Hopewell Community Cemetery with Rev. D.C. Brown as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Ates died January 13, 2021. He was born November 14, 1928.
Mr. Ates was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ates; sister, Gwendolyn Crayton; brothers, Loyd McNeal, Napoleon McNeal. Survivors include 2 sons, Dannie Ates, Steven Ates; 4 daughters, Patricia Lydia, Demetra Ates, Sandra (Don) Jones, Theresa Garrett; 4 sisters, Mary Bowens, Betty (Ruford) Whitaker, Ira Jane Dorsey, Barbara Allen; 4 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
