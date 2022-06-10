Mr. Jeremy Lenard Jasper
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Jeremy Lenard Jasper, 30, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church located at 1415 W. 29th Street in Tyler, Texas with Rev. James Brice as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Jeremy was born on January 11, 1992 to Carol Jasper and Will Brown. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 2010 and later attended Tyler Junior College. He joined Progressive Baptist Church at an early age.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his dad: Will Brown and grandmother: Earline Brown.
To mourn his passing, he leaves his mother: Carol Jasper; one sister: Bianca Jasper; grandparents: Travis & Ruby Jasper; a very special friend: Denisa Smiles; all of Tyler, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Lord called Jeremy home.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 10, 2022 from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.