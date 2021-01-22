Mr. James Paul Jiles
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. James Paul Jiles, 61, Tyler (formerly of Troup) is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at True Vine Baptist Church Parking Lot with Rev. Richard Williams as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Jiles died January 12, 2021. He was born July 2, 1959.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 22, 2021 from 12-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
