Mr. James L. Lewis, Jr. (Coon)

Mr. James L. Lewis, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. James L. Lewis, Jr., 46, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at New Life Community Church with Rev. Kennie Mosley as eulogist. Must wear face mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Lewis died August 9, 2020. He was born March 2, 1974.
Survivors include is wife, Sherrie Lewis; parents, June Lewis and James Lewis, Sr.; 1 son, Ja’Khari Lewis, 2 daughters, Sherkearion Dews and Amaiaya Lewis; 1 brother, Johnny Lewis; 1 sister, Tashara Clark; and 1 grandchild.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.