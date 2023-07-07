Mr. James Arthur Ray
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. James Arthur Ray, 73, Tyler, are scheduled for 10:30 am on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Liberty Winona Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. D. R. Davis, Jr. as eulogist and Rev. Marcus Lockett as officiator. Burial will be in Harris Creek Cemetery - Winona under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
James passed on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his residence in Tyler, Texas. He was born January 9, 1950 in Smith County, Texas. He attended Stanton/Whitehouse School District. James was a resident of Smith County his entire life (Whitehouse & Tyler).
He accepted Christ at an early age and joined the New Canaan Baptist Church. James and his wife desired to serve God together, therefore, James joined the Liberty Winona Baptist Church under Christian experience in 1979 and was ordained as a Deacon in 2002. He dutifully served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years until his illness. He was also a member of the New St. Matthew Baptist Church in Whitehouse, Texas where he served as a deacon.
James worked at Brookshire’s Warehouse for 11 years, McAvoy Oilfield Company for 5 years and United Technologies/Carrier where he retired after 28 years of service and a member of the Community Funeral Home staff for 9 years. He joined the Custom Truckers in 1979 and remained a member until his death. He was elected as president of the Custom Truckers in 1987 and served in that capacity until 2020. He was also an avid bowler. He was a member of the Thursday Night Mix League.
James is preceded in death by his mother: Louise Ray Jenkins; grandparents: Jettie & Arrie Ray; and brother Larry Ray.
He is survived by his wife: Martha Campbell-Ray; two sons: Gerald Ray and LaRay (Yulonda) High, both of Tyler; one daughter: Sharita (Timothy) High-Morrow of Tyler; three brothers: Dale Ray, Horace “Harvey” (Vanessa) Ray and Ronnie Ray, all of Denver, CO and Charles Ray of Idaho, Carl (Darlene) Staley and Raymond (Barbara) Staley, both of Dallas; five sisters: Bobbie Porter and Dorothy Woods, both of Dallas, Vickie (Marcus) Ausborne, Veria (Freddie) Blacksher and Wanda Fields, of Tyler; proud grandfather to Christopher Ray, Kemetrice High, Erin Morrow and LaDarius Franklin; and great-grandfather to Davionna Hervey.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to give a memorial contribution in James’ honor is asked to give to the Liberty Winona Missionary Baptist Church. An acknowledgement of his life and service to his beloved church will be displayed in the foreseeable future. Condolences may be sent to the family at communityfh@suddenlink.net.
Family and friends whose lives James touched are invited to Community Funeral Home of Tyler for viewing on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 11:30 am until 8:00 pm to reminisce, grieve, chat and support each other.