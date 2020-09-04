Mr. Henry Phillip Jackson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Henry Phillip Jackson, 68, Tyler is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. James C.M.E. Church with Rev. Bertram Jackson as eulogist. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Jackson died August 29, 2020. He was born March 3, 1952.
Mr. Jackson was a graduate of John Tyler High School in 1970, attended LA Junior College, Los Angeles, CA 1970-71; and was a graduate of Texas College in 1974.
In 1975, Mr. Jackson married Meraland Taylor. Unto this union, three daughters were born. Mr. Jackson was an Entrepeneur. He was Smith County Constable for Precinct 1 from 1999-2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Albert Jackson; mother, Mollie Louise Mason Jackson; brothers, J.W. Jackson, Theodore Jackson, Charles Jackson, James Jimmy Jackson, Samuel Jackson; sisters, Ruby Jewel Jackson, Mary Louise Jackson Sirles and Emma Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Meraland Taylor Jackson, 3 daughters, Kaleisa Jackson, LaToya Jackson, Meraland (Lampton) Johnson; 2 sons, Jamal (Chelsea) Williams, Kalen Mason; 2 brothers, Rev. Bertram Jackson, Clarence (Sandra) Jackson; 1 sister, Woodie Lattimore; and 13 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
