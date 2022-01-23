Mr. Derwin Brown
TYLER — Funeral Services for Mr. Derwin Brown, 64, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church - Tyler with Rev. R. L. Davis as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Brown passed on January 16, 2022. He was born August 25, 1957.
Public viewing will be Monday, January 24, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.