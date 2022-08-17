Mike Biggs
HIDEAWAY — Born on March 16, 1943, to Jeff and Alma Biggs, Mike joined all the saints to praise holy God on August 14th 2022 after a valiant fight. He had struggled with one health crisis after another for months, but finally, he is fully restored. No more confusion, no more pain, and no more tears in this fallen world. Throughout his life, Mike achieved his goals. As a boy, he was awarded Most Valuable Player in Little League. He continued to play baseball and lettered in his sport at Robert E. Lee High School. He was also selected as the representative to Boys Town and graduated with honors in 1961. After graduating from his beloved University of Texas with a degree in business, Mike remained a loyal fan of the Longhorns. He married Carol Farmer, and they had a son, Brett. Later Mike and Carol welcomed a daughter, Kaye Lynn. Talented at more than one discipline, Mike taught in the business departments at both Lamar University and Oklahoma State University. At Texas Tech University, Mike taught graduate courses in Statistics. He earned his Master of Business Administration at Texas Tech and began working on his Doctorate Degree there. During his time in Lubbock, God clarified Mike’s purpose. God led Mike to preach and opened doors of opportunity at Sunset International Bible Institute (then school of preaching), where he studied and learned from several distinguished Bible scholars who impacted his vision. Mike’s first church to pastor was the Church of Christ in Ponca City and then the Church of Christ in Bartlesville, Ok. After serving there, Mike was recruited to preach at Pleasant Rd. Church of Christ in Arlington, TX. and then Van Church of Christ in Van, TX. He also preached at the Clearview Church of Christ in Lindale, TX. A talented speaker, Mike touched hearts with his messages of God’s love, grace, and forgiveness. To him, nothing could rival the importance of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. At the Tulsa Workshop, Mike was invited as the keynote speaker for 10,000 attendees. As a certified and licensed financial planner, he worked with Asset Preservation Ministries to create financial plans for congregants based on Biblical principles. Mike married Joy Ziegler Dunlap and was blessed with two stepchildren Josh and Ginger Dunlap. The couple moved from Mesquite, TX. where they taught, to settle in hideaway Texas.
During the past five years, Mike taught the Saints Alive Bible Class at Hideaway Church. He also enjoyed playing golf and left his love of the sport to his son, Brett. One of his memorable highlights was a trip with Brett to play Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters. He considered that experience the apex of his golfing experiences. Mike was also blessed with a naturally beautiful singing voice. He could sing “How Great Thou Art” and Elvis’ “Love Me Tender” with equal aplomb. Mike also possessed an uncanny ability to whistle any tune perfectly on key. Like Jesus Mike was the epitome of masculinity with a tender, caring heart. Never one to kill any living thing, he would catch a bug in the house to release it outside in the grass. His rescue dog, Sadie, reserved a special place to Mike. When she developed diabetes, he gave her insulin shots and carried her outside due to blindness. Mike’s own experiences had taught him an important lesson: “Life is full of sadness, but it does not have to be lived sadly.” Mike is survived by son, Brett Biggs and wife Kara of Rogers, AR.; daughter, Kaye Lynn Jones of Tyler, TX. Carol Farmer Florey of Tyler TX., Joy Biggs-Tunnell of McKinney, TX.; stepdaughter Ginger Dunlap and sister, Becky Mullins of Garland TX. A proud “Papa B,” Mike has been blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Hadley and Ansley Biggs of Rogers, AR. and a step grandson Jude Valencia of Tyler, TX. Special thanks to his loyal friend, Bill Brunnemer, of Hideaway and the staff of Primerose Retirement Community and Hospice of East Texas.
Most importantly Mike is survived both in heaven and on Earth by the many individuals he led to Christ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kairos Prison Ministry in care of the Hideaway Church in Mike’s honor.
Visitation services will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX. from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Comments and special memories will be given at 4:00 PM.