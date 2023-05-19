Michael Eugene Glenn
PALESTINE — Michael Eugene Glenn was called home on May 3, 2023, in Palestine, Texas. He was born April 5, 1959, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Ruth Marie Hyde Glenn and James Eugene Glenn, both of whom predeceased him.
Michael spent most of his childhood in Jacksonville, Florida. After he was graduated from the Episcopal School of Jacksonville, he attended Emory University. He earned his undergraduate degree there, as well as a Master of Divinity and a Master of Religion. His love of learning led him to a Master of Psychology degree later in life, from the University of Texas- Tyler.
Michael served as an Episcopal priest at St. Phillip’s Cathedral in Atlanta, Georgia, and at Christ Church in Tyler, Texas. He also served as rector of St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Palestine, Texas. Michael also served as a supply priest in Oklahoma. He taught at Trinity Valley Community College in Palestine, Texas. He completed his work life at Rusk State Hospital, making use of his training in psychology.
Michael will be greatly missed by his many friends and family: Connie Flesner; sister Sharon Marie Glenn; brother Jeffrey Glenn; nephews Christopher Brook (Moira Downey), Matthew Brook (Lydia Iliopoulos), and John Glenn; great- nephew Elias Brook; great- nieces Sophia Brook and Isabelle Brook; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Michael Glenn’s life May 21, 2023, beginning at 1:00 PM at First Christian Church in Tyler, Texas. The First Christian Family and the Believers class meant the world to Michael giving him the chance to teach was a wonderful gift and was the highlight of his week.
Michael’s love of animals was legendary. The family greatly appreciates BARC The Humane Society for their assistance in placing Michael’s dog family. Memorials celebrating Mike’s life can be made to BARC, The Humane Society, 335 Armory Rd., Palestine, Texas, 75803.
Praise be to God for the life of Michael Glenn.
