Michael Eugene Glenn

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.