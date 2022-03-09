Michael Douglas Venable
TYLER — Michael Douglas Venable was born on November 13, 1951, in Canadian, TX, the only son of James and Lottie Zybach Venable. He finished his earthly race and entered into eternity on March 6, 2022.
My name is Connie and I had the privilege of being Mike’s wife for 39 years and 7 months. I would like to tell you about Mike’s unique and adventurous life.
After graduating high school in Las Cruces, NM, Mike went on to complete his education with a degree in economics from New Mexico State University. While getting his bachelors degree Mike experienced his first taste of one-on-one sales with three summers of selling books door-to-door with Southwestern Books. These were skills which served him well the rest of his life.
Mike and I met as a blind date set up by his pastor’s wife, my aunt. We married in July, 1982. After two stops, our final move was to Tyler, TX, in February, 1988, accompanied by our one year old daughter, Rachel. Son James became part of our family the following year. With the birth of Jayden in 2001, he joined the Venable family to complete us.
Prior to our move to Tyler, we were told of a great church called Rose Heights. We visited there our second Sunday in Tyler and have been there ever since. As a couple we enjoyed teaching many years in the preschool department. Our home prayer group has been our mainstay as we have studied, prayed and lived our lives together for many years. Also Mike has been deeply involved in the Kairos prison ministry where his heart touched many men serving their time in prison.
Anyone who knew Mike certainly was aware of his passionate interest in running and he was able to run the Boston Marathon three times. I know Mike will miss his faithful Sunday morning runs with his buddy Harold Wilson. On Fridays and Saturdays, you could always find Mike out at garage sales finding “treasures”.
Waiting to greet Mike in eternity were his father and both sisters, Carol and Cindy. Still here to cherish his memory are his mother, of course myself, his children Rachel Thomas (Alan), James and Jayden, three grandchildren, Jonah, Jeremiah and Abigail plus father-in-law Dr. Jesse Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews.
I would like to say a very special thank you to our exceptional family physician, Dr. Doug Coltman, who Mike and I both hold in the highest regard.
Dear Mike, until I join you in heaven, I will miss you always and I promise I’ll try to remember trash days. I love you. - Connie
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 10, 2022, followed by a reception. Both will be at Rose Heights Church, 2120 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Tim. 4:7