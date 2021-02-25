Merry Christine Wilson
TYLER — Our Loving Mother, Merry Christine Harris Wilson, passed away in Tyler, Texas at the age of 89 on February 20, 2021.
Christine, or Chris as she preferred to be called, was born in Sweetwater, Texas on December 25, 1931 to Floyd Lee and Margaret Ann Harris
She was preceded in death by her: parents, her ex-husband, Keith Wilson, who was the love of her life and her companion for his last six months on earth, son, Randal Keith Wilson and brother, Roy Emanuel Harris.
Survivors include her sister, Martha Lee Starnes of Tyler, Texas; daughters, Kathy Hayden and husband Jon of Tyler, Texas and Suzy Duncan and husband Joel of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Duncan, Warren Duncan, Eric Quinn, Keith Wilson, and Paul Wilson; six great grandchildren; nephews, Kennith Starnes and wife Jan, and Floyd Starnes and wife Penny; niece Julia Kay “Sissy” Starnes and Ginger Harris Davis; three grandbaby puppies - Kevin, Ollie and Sophie - who brought her much love, laughter, and comfort.
Christine and Keith married on May 1, 1948. They had three children, Randy, Kathy and Suzy. They divorced and subsequently married and divorced again. They were gloriously reunited on October 1, 2013 after 40 years of separation. At the end she was his best friend and caretaker and they had six sweet months together before he passed in 2014.
There will be no services due to Covid-19. If desired, donations in Mom’s memory may be made to the SPCA of East Texas or a charity of your choice.
