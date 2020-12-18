Meda Elizabeth Grant, 91, was born on March 8, 1929 in Whitney, Texas, to Eddie and Marguerite Wilson Thornton. She returned to her Lord on December 15, 2020. The eldest of four girls, her childhood was spent in Hill County, amongst the Texas bluebonnets. In the forties, the family homeplace would be one of the areas flooded by the Brazos River to create Lake Whitney. After graduating from high school, Meda moved to Tyler and lived with her Aunt Fannie Jo and Uncle Olan Williams. Meda’s first job was with the local gas company. It was there where she met the love of her life, Carroll H. Grant; they married in 1948. They had three children and she became a stay-at-home Mother being involved in every aspect of her children’s worlds, which included carpool driver, helping with after-school projects on the dining table, Room Mother, PTA, sewing for the girls and Bluebird leader. She and Carroll loved fishing, family vacations, playing bridge, working local elections together, working in their yard and flower gardens and attending First Baptist Church. At the age of 50 she lost the love of her life, Carroll. Meda joined Stewart Blood Center staff as a receptionist. Her life was later filled again with the birth of two granddaughters, those being Sara and Molly King, from that point she became Memom. Of course, Memom loved to spoil them with trips to get ice cream, trips to the zoo and lots and lots of love.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy Hicks, Ann Trotter, Evelyn Wooten and the love of her life, Carroll H. Grant. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Linda Davis and husband Glen, Steven Grant and wife Sue, Nancy King and husband John, granddaughters Sara King and Molly King, and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the exceptional care given by Azalea Trails Assisted Living and Heart to Heart Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Smith County.