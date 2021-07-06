Dr. Maude Reed Caldwell
FLINT — Dr. Maude R. Caldwell, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 19, 2021 after battling Parkinson’s Disease.
Maude was born February 4, 1934 in Hughes Springs, TX.
Maude was preceded in death by her parents Mainor and Essie Reed, her sister LaVerne Hilliard, and both husbands Wendell Caldwell and William Loy.
Maude was survived by her daughter, Debbi Vining, step-children, Ellen Schroer (Frank), David Loy (Lori), grandchildren, Jennifer Loe, Michael Fischer (Rachel), Madeline Vanlandingham, Savannah Vandlandingham, Lila and Kyle Schroer and great grandchild Aleigh Sparkman.
Celebration of Life will be held July 9, 2021 at 3 pm at Marvin U.M.C. 300 West Erwin St. Tyler TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Missions at Marvin U.M.C.