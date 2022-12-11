Mary Sue Cole
BULLARD — Mary was born on September 16, 1936, to Oscar and Ella Mae Dixon in Smith County Texas. Mary graduated from Troup High School in 1954. Mary married the love of her life Archie Joe Cole and together they had 6 children. Becky, Scott, Jody, John, Jeffery and Jay. She spent most of her career as a OBGYN nurse, and after retirement she continued to volunteer at Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler for many years. Mary loved to laugh and brought joy to all who knew her. She enjoyed many hobbies over the years, and she especially enjoyed traveling, playing cards and 42 with friends. Mary was a active member of The Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Mary was a devoted Mother and Mimi. She loved us all immensely and spent her life showing us just how much. She was a devout Christian, and a member of First Baptist Church of Mixon. Because of this, we have comfort knowing she is in the arms of Jesus and reunited with Poppa Joe.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Joe Cole, daughter Becky Stovall, son Jeffery Cole, grandson John Cole, and granddaughter Ashlee Cole.
She is survived by son Scott Stovall and wife Rene’ of Troup, Jodi Cole and wife Vicki of Forney, son John Cole and wife Sandy of Mixon, son Jay Cole and wife Cindy of Jacksonville. She is also survived by grandchildren Mandi & Austin Braswell of Troup, Scotty Stovall of Troup, Courtney Stovall of Tyler, Laci Stovall of Troup, Blake Herring of San Diego Ca., Jonathan Herring of Mississippi, Jamee Little of Forney, Tracee Mosseller of Forney, Chadd Cole of Troup, Jeflyn Winstead of Leesville LA., Jeffery Cole of Corsicana, Taylor Cole of Rusk Tx, Jennifer Oliver of Jacksonville, Todd Oliver of Jacksonville, Bailey Holman of Jacksonville. and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral will be at First Baptist Church of Troup on Sunday, December 11th at 2pm with graveside service to follow at Mixon Cemetery. Reception for family and friends will follow immediately after at the home of Mary’s son and daughter in law, Scott and Rene’ Stovall in Troup.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.