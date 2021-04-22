Mary Savana Fitzgerald Hargett
TYLER — A graveside service in celebration of life of Mary Savana Hargett, 96, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, April 22, at 3:00 PM at Chandler Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Karen Jones officiating. Mary passed away on April 19, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. Mary was born September 8, 1924 in Chandler, Texas to Arch and Minnie Fitzgerald. Mary was married to Kirby C. Hargett of Chandler and started their family having three children, before Kirby passed away at an early age leaving Mary to raise the children on her own. She worked as a full time Bookkeeper while raising the children making sure that they had a full breakfast every morning to start their day and coming home to a home cooked meal every night complete with a homemade pie. Mary was a devote Christian and devoted Mother to her children. She was a member of Cedar Street United Methodist Church where She grew to love her many friends along with singing in the choir. After retirement she enjoyed her role as Meme to her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and a Great Great Grandchild. Mary was preceded in death by her spouse Kirby C. Hargett, and son, Jimmy Doyle Hargett. Mary is survived by daughter Mary Jane Powell of Tyler, son Bobby Dayle Hargett and wife Suzanne Hargett of Tyler, Grandchildren Stacie E. Campbell, Jason Powell, James Hargett and wife Jennifer, Justin Hargett, and Megan Pool and husband Brian Pool. Great grandchildren, Sydnie Boulden, Ethan Powell, Hannah Hargett, Jillian Hargett, Kirby Hargett, Collin Campbell, Addison Pool, Peyton Pool, Avery Pool and Leia Hargett. Great Great grandchild Hudson Matthew Hopkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Fitzgerald, Tom Fitzgerald, Jerry Fitzgerald, Kenneth Fitzgerald and Eddie Fitzgerald. Special thanks to Hospice of East Texas for the loving and special care to our Meme. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Cedar Street United Methodist Church 301-399 E. Cedar St. Tyler, Tx. 75702
